Watch the Polestar 1 Stretch Its Legs on the Autobahn

After Volvo decided to refashion Polestar into a sub-brand of sporty electrified vehicles, the Swedes delivered a plug-in hybrid sports coupe with many design cues from the 2013 Volvo Concept Coupe. 1 is the name of Polestar’s halo model, and even though it costs an arm and a leg, it rides on an FWD platform and it features a 2.0-liter twin-charged mill.
Manufactured in China and limited to 1,500 units worldwide, the 1 costs a whopping $155,000 before options that include matte-gold exterior paint with matching calipers and black wheels. Rated at 619 horsepower and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque, the plug-in hybrid model is limited to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour) as per the specifications sheet.
With the help of two electric motors and a starter/generator unit located on the crankshaft, Polestar says that 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) should be possible in 4.2 seconds. The 1 recorded 4.48 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and 250 kilometers per hour on a derestricted part of the Autobahn in the featured video, which is pretty much spot on with the automaker’s claimed figures. Still, that’s not fast enough.
Even a C8 Stingray hits 194 miles per hour (312 kilometers per hour) from the factory, a mid-engine sports car with a pushrod V8 behind the driver’s backside. It’s also worth mentioning the non-Z51 variant is currently priced at $62,195 sans taxes, which means that you can get a couple of Corvettes and a brand-new Blazer utility vehicle for the price of a single Polestar 1.
However, performance figures don’t tell the whole story. The Stingray is in high demand today, but the Polestar 1 will go up in value as a blue-chip collectible for many years after the eighth-gen Corvette hype dies down.
