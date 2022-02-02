Watch the New Hyundai Ioniq 5 Super Bowl Playoffs Ads Starring Ozark Actor Jason Bateman

Although Hyundai decided to skip the Super Bowl finals this year, it will still run commercials during the playoffs. Two Ioniq 5 promo spots featuring Ozark star Jason Bateman present Hyundai’s EV as the most evolved electric model in history.
Of course, the American public is not very fond of electric vehicles, as per a recent Deloitte study. That's why Hyundai tries to make EVs cool by running a series of creative commercials during the Super Bowl playoffs. Two spots featuring actor Jason Bateman present the Ioniq 5 as the newest (and of course, the best) point in human evolution.
The first spot is named “History of Evolution” and depicts Jason at various points in history, from sitting around in a cave to speeding along in an Ioniq 5. The key take here is that every new and revolutionary thing started as an underbaked contraption until they were honed into something people wanted to use. So is the electric car, with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as the case in point. “It’s been a long, long, long, long, long, really long journey,” says Jason from behind the wheel. “But worth it.”
The second spot, called “Campsite,” shows the Ioniq 5’s ability to power equipment, making camping much more comfortable. This is in contrast with the old cowboy’s times when the fire was the only thing that kept things warm and bright on a campsite. This is another chapter in the “History of evolution” campaign, and we expect Hyundai to release more.
According to Hyundai Chief Marketing Officer Angela Zepeda, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 “democratizes safety and technology for all at a price people can afford.” Hyundai pushes the Ioniq 5's affordability by advertising a lower entry price than competitors. Hyundai’s EV starts at $39,700, which is lower than even arch-rival Volkswagen for its ID.4 corresponding crossover.
Hyundai decided to skip the Super Bowl for the second year in a row in 2022. One of the reasons was that the Koreans were not sure the Ioniq 5 would be on the market in time for the game. Of course, Hyundai still has a partnership with the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where the Super Bowl will play. They could not stay too far away, hence the commercials that you can watch below.
