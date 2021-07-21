Watch the Ferrari SF90 Break the Indianapolis Lap Record for Production Cars

VVA-14 Ground Effect Aircraft Dreamt of Dominating World for the Soviet Union

Part of Ferrari Racing Days, the supercar completed the 2.439-mile (3.925-km) long course of the racetrack , inaugurated in 1909 as proving grounds for all kinds of vehicles, in 1:29.625, last week.“It was a great moment to witness, seeing how the impressive performance of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale put down this lap record on July 15,” said the IMSA Senior Director of Race Operations, Mark Raffauf, who oversaw the test.The Prancing Horse took to YouTube to share two videos of the impressive achievement. The first one shows some of the pre-run prepping, sprinkled with flat-out driving frames, whereas the second one will give you a POV perspective of the fast lap.A more track-focused version of the SF90 Stradale , the Assetto Fiorano variant brings significant upgrades. Things such as the special GT racing-derived Multimatic shock absorbers, carbon fiber door panels and underbody, and titanium springs and exhaust line, are included.The sportier model is 66 lbs (30 kg) lighter than the regular car, and benefits from a carbon fiber rear spoiler too, which generates 860 lbs (390 kg) of downforce at 155 mph (250 kph). For enhanced driving, it can be ordered with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2R tires, like the one that set the Indy lap record.In terms of straight-line performance, the SF90 Stradale takes 2.5 and 6.7 seconds to hit 62 and 124 mph (100-200 kph) respectively. It has a maximum track speed of 211 mph (340 kph), and can come to a complete stop in 96.8 ft (29.5 m) from 62 mph (100 kph).A mid-mounted turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine is backed up by three electric motors, and the total system output is rated at 986(1,000 PS / 735).

