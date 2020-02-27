Watch the Far Side of the Moon in 4K Detail as Seen by Apollo 13 Crew

The crew’s mission and all the efforts that were made to bring them safely back home have been made famous by a 1995 movie starring Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon. All of the team’s efforts, both in space and on Earth, have been laid in front of the world for all to see and wonder how this entire affair ended so great.What the movie didn’t manage to do is show how the far side of the Moon looks like, in detail, as seen by the three men on board the spacecraft. But now there’s a brand new, 4K clip revealing exactly what we weren’t shown.As we prepare to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the mission, NASA Goddard posted on its YouTube channel a 4K video of the Moon’s secretive side, as it unfolded before American eyes all those years ago.To capture these images, NASA used the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft launched in 2009 to circle the Earth satellite in an eccentric polar orbit.We are not told how long it took or when these images were shot, but we are informed that what you can see in the video below “recreate some of the stunning views of the Moon that the Apollo 13 astronauts saw on their perilous journey around the farside in 1970.”What unfolds before our eyes are the views seen by the Apollo 13 men in the 8 minutes they were out of sight, hidden behind the Moon’s shiny face, sped-up for timing purposes. That means these are images human eyes almost never rest upon, and they are breathtaking.