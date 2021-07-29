Watch the Apocalypse Warlord 6x6 Ram 1500 TRX Go Full Send in New Promo Video

What do you call a TRX with an extra axle and two more wheels? If you ask the peeps at Apocalypse Manufacturing, they’ll answer Warlord.
Following in the footsteps of the Hennessey Mammoth 6x6, the six-wheeled leviathan makes the most of its upgrades at a stone quarry in South Florida. The promotional video further includes a full-throttle powerslide on gravel, which is ridiculously satisfying thanks to the sheer weight of this colossus.
Apocalypse Manufacturing hasn’t disclosed how much it weighs, but we’re probably looking at 7,000 pounds (3,175 kilograms). For reference, the bone-stock TRX crew cab tips the scales at 6,350 pounds (2,880 kilograms).
"For a truck to leave our facility, the vehicle must exceed in three key areas," declared Joseph Ghattas, owner, engineer, and head designer of the Fort Lauderdale-based company. "Each 6x6 must serve as an everyday driver on the road and achieve flawless drivability over 100 miles per hour (161 kph), while conquering off-road obstacles and, lastly, be packaged with an aggressive look that is guaranteed to stop onlookers right in their tracks."
The Warlord ticks all three boxes, yet I have a few reservations in regard to the first point. The length of a six-wheel-drive pickup makes it frustrating to maneuver in traffic and parking lots. The 37" mud-terrain rubber isn't exactly good for commuting either. And as an everyday driver, be aware that you’ll also have to pony up a lot of bucks at the fuel pump. As in, a lot lot...
Apocalypse Manufacturing hasn’t mentioned a thing about fuel economy because they don’t need to, but Ram did when the TRX was brand-spanking new. Believe it or not, the half-ton overlander is EPA-rated 10 miles per gallon (23.5 liters per 100 kilometers) in the urban jungle. Abysmal would be the best word to describe the fuel consumption, but hey, does a Warlord customer actually care about the gas guzzled by a $250k super truck?
