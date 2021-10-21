Students Can Now Help NASA Design a Moon-Digging Robot

More on this:

Watch the 2023 Ford Ranger Get Pushed to the Limit, Drifting and Off-Roading Included

Ford has been making headlines with the new generation Ranger for quite some time now, and by the looks of it, the upcoming pickup is not exactly ready to hit the market yet. The Blue Oval continues the testing and fine-tuning phase, revealing another glimpse of the arduous process. 12 photos



It has covered around 10,000 km (6,214 miles) of desert driving in the hands of the brand’s engineers, which is the equivalent of 1,250,000 km (776,713 miles) of customer driving, the automaker says. At the same time, it was tested off the beaten path for the equivalent of 625,000 km (388,357 miles), at maximum load capacity, on top of the thousands of hours of computer simulations, and thousands more of real-world simulations in the lab.



“Whether it’s tackling muddy bush tracks, coping with the rigors of extreme tropical weather, towing over alpine passes, or enduring temperatures of more than 50C (122F), [the]



Set to launch in over 180 markets all over the world, the new generation



North America might get theirs with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder unit, making 300 horsepower, and a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, rated at 330 hp. The new Ranger Raptor is understood to feature a 3.0-lite EcoBoost V6, perhaps developing roughly 400 hp. In other markets, it might be offered with a plug-in hybrid and even a diesel, with the latter likely being reserved for Europe.



So far, the 2023 Ford Ranger , which will share its nuts and bolts with the upcoming Volkswagen Amarok , has been put through its paces in all kinds of environments, all over the globe.It has covered around 10,000 km (6,214 miles) of desert driving in the hands of the brand’s engineers, which is the equivalent of 1,250,000 km (776,713 miles) of customer driving, the automaker says. At the same time, it was tested off the beaten path for the equivalent of 625,000 km (388,357 miles), at maximum load capacity, on top of the thousands of hours of computer simulations, and thousands more of real-world simulations in the lab.“Whether it’s tackling muddy bush tracks, coping with the rigors of extreme tropical weather, towing over alpine passes, or enduring temperatures of more than 50C (122F), [the] Ranger has to do it all,” said the Ford Ranger Chief Program Engineer, John Willems. “Computer simulations have helped us speed up development, while lab testing has helped us refine and test specific components – but there really is no replacement for real-world testing to really see how it stands up to years of customer use.”Set to launch in over 180 markets all over the world, the new generation Ford Ranger is expected to premiere in a few weeks. Reports claim that it is based on an upgraded version of the T6 architecture and that it will be offered with a variety of engines.North America might get theirs with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder unit, making 300 horsepower, and a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, rated at 330 hp. The new Ranger Raptor is understood to feature a 3.0-lite EcoBoost V6, perhaps developing roughly 400 hp. In other markets, it might be offered with a plug-in hybrid and even a diesel, with the latter likely being reserved for Europe.

load press release