Watch Tesla FSD Save the Day in Moldova, It Should Work Perfectly on European Roads

9 photos Photo: Eco Drive via YouTube

Tesla is betting its future on autonomous driving, and its Full Self-Driving software is key to achieving vehicle autonomy. With the FSD V12, Tesla made tangible progress toward that goal, and rumors indicate that it will expand FSD tests outside North America. Although not yet available in Europe, the Tesla FSD V12 already works on the streets of Chisinau, the capital city of Moldova, as revealed in a recent video.