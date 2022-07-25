Watch Tesla FSD Navigate Road With Crooked Lane Markings Like a Pro!

People in Hollister, California, were confused after a contractor mistakenly painted “drunk” lane lines on a recently repaved road. It wasn’t long before someone decided to test the Tesla FSD beta in the area to see what gives.
Tesla has promised a functional Full Self-Driving system for some years now. However, people still find the automated driving system is hit and miss and needs more refinement. Version 10.13 of the forever-beta software is about to roll out with massive improvements that might render V.11 pointless. But this doesn’t mean the earlier version of the FSD software is a slouch. Even though imperfect, it can still be helpful as a driving assistant system.
This was more than proved on the Ladd Lane in Hollister, California. The recently repaved road was redesigned to add a bike lane and central circles to slow traffic and make turns safer. Unfortunately, the contractor lacked proper quality control, or the workers were drunk at the time because the lanes that were supposed to be slightly curved ended up in strange zig-zags. This was enough to confuse the human drivers, but apparently, Tesla Full Self-Driving was spot on navigating the weird lanes.
Not only did the software guide the car through the zig-zags without issues, but the Tesla kept a consistent speed throughout the video. This is especially impressive as the lines do not seem to make sense at all, and undoubtedly the FSD software was never trained for something like that. That’s the beauty of the system, after all. It should cope with strange situations on the road just like a human would, even if it never encountered anything of the sort.
Tesla is expected to release a new version of the FSD Beta software this week. Among the anticipated improvements, the most important is related to handling complicated left turn situations. The famous Chuck Cook’s unprotected left turn was used to train the software, which should now be able to safely creep forward more like a human would do to gain more visibility.
