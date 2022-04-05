Watch Stock Ford Bronco Crawling the Poison Spider Trail Like a Pro

The Ford Bronco is so popular because of its massive cool factor, but also because it promises to be a capable off-roader. The direct competitor to the Jeep Wrangler proved its off-road capabilities and is doing it again on the Poison Spider trail in Moab, Utah, alongside its archrival and on oldie Range Rover Sport.
People usually buy an SUV to show off, but choose an off-roader to do the heavy work when it’s needed. Of course, it’s also fun to conquer the hardest trails, as people want to explore the limits of the machine, but also their own. Having all sorts of electronic nannies would not help very much on the wild trails of Moab in Utah.
There aren’t many off-roaders that can conquer the Moab trails in stock form, but it’s safe to assume that Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco are among those that can. Both of them joined a group of off-roaders going out to Moab, along with a first-generation Range Rover Sport, on the Poison Spider trail.
The Bronco did feature the Sasquatch package and 35-inch tires from the factory, while the Wrangler was the hybrid 4xe version, with 33-inch tires and no other modifications. As for the Range Rover Sport, it was completely stock, so you might question its ability to make it until the end.
As you can see in the video below, the Bronco did a great job and made it through the day without a sweat. It did scrape on some sections of the trail, but nothing to worry about and certainly better than the other two rivals. When it comes to rock climbing, it had to hand the crown to the electrified Wrangler, which showed an effortless performance.
The Range Rover Sport was truly a big surprise as it managed the trail very well, despite being the softest and oldest of the trio. The electronics did help it to overcome difficult situations, but the SUV was somehow hampered by the low ground clearance and long overhangs. Nevertheless, it proved a powerful engine, and good breakover angles can help a lot on the trails.
Of course, the purpose of this video is not to compare the three off-roaders, but to watch a beautiful day on the trails alongside a bunch of skillful drivers. Also, a good chance to see the Ford Bronco, but also the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, proving their abilities.
There aren’t many off-roaders that can conquer the Moab trails in stock form, but it’s safe to assume that Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco are among those that can. Both of them joined a group of off-roaders going out to Moab, along with a first-generation Range Rover Sport, on the Poison Spider trail.
The Bronco did feature the Sasquatch package and 35-inch tires from the factory, while the Wrangler was the hybrid 4xe version, with 33-inch tires and no other modifications. As for the Range Rover Sport, it was completely stock, so you might question its ability to make it until the end.
As you can see in the video below, the Bronco did a great job and made it through the day without a sweat. It did scrape on some sections of the trail, but nothing to worry about and certainly better than the other two rivals. When it comes to rock climbing, it had to hand the crown to the electrified Wrangler, which showed an effortless performance.
The Range Rover Sport was truly a big surprise as it managed the trail very well, despite being the softest and oldest of the trio. The electronics did help it to overcome difficult situations, but the SUV was somehow hampered by the low ground clearance and long overhangs. Nevertheless, it proved a powerful engine, and good breakover angles can help a lot on the trails.
Of course, the purpose of this video is not to compare the three off-roaders, but to watch a beautiful day on the trails alongside a bunch of skillful drivers. Also, a good chance to see the Ford Bronco, but also the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, proving their abilities.