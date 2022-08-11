Watch Small Plane Makes Dramatic Crash Landing on 91 Freeway in California

We all learned that the airplane is the safest transportation means by far. This is why emergency landings are rare. Planes landing on a highway are even less frequent, and still, we already talk about a second highway landing in a month.
The accident happened on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon after a single-engine Piper Cherokee experienced an engine failure. According to the California Highway Patrol, the plane fell from the sky in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Lincoln Avenue. The moment was captured on video, likely from a dashboard camera installed on a vehicle driving in the same lane.
The video shows the Piper losing altitude fast and dropping like a rock in what appears to be a small gap in traffic. The shock punctured the fuel tanks, which burst into flames while the plane slid toward the sound barrier. A truck carrying three people was also hit on the ground. According to the pilot, the airplane was on the final descent toward Corona Municipal Airport when the engine started to choke, and the plane lost altitude.
