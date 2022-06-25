Watch Out Elon Musk! Indian Math Teacher Develops Solar-Powered Car on His Own

People with good ideas, and who are ready to implement them, exist all over the world. In the United States, the best example is Elon Musk. But India has its geniuses too.
If Elon Musk became world-famous with his rather expensive Tesla electric car, an Indian has gone viral for creating a solar-powered car with quite a few resources. This individual project took no less than 11 years.
Bilal Ahmed is a math teacher from Srinagar in Kashmir, India, who set out to build a luxurious and sustainable vehicle that wasn't just for the very rich.
Rising fuel prices made his invention come at a very good time. Ahmed's creation is all the more remarkable because it was made without any external funding. He spent about $19,200 to build the car.
Almost every surface of the car is covered with solar panels, from the hood to the rear windscreen. The entrepreneur opted for monocrystalline solar panels as they produce more kilowatt-hours of electricity than the other main type of solar receiver, polycrystalline panels. The panels can change direction by remote control depending on the position of the sun.
The second, perhaps even more striking design feature is that the car has "gull-wing” doors that open upwards, a resemblance to the way the doors open on the Tesla Model X.
The car has a braking system that regenerates power to its batteries to save energy. The prototype uses a lead-acid battery, but with the right tools, it could be upgraded to a lithium battery.
The inventor hopes to set up a company to mass-produce this type of vehicle. If successful, it could be an opportunity to create jobs for local people. It will be called YMC - the initials already printed on the side of the prototype - after his children, Yosha and Maisha.
