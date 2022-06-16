Watch Out, Cars! The Industry's Safest E-Bike, Urban Arrow Family, Gets a Massive Overhaul

One crew that has taken it upon them to design and manufacture the next "family" EV is Urban Arrow. You may have heard of this crew before, as their work can be spotted all over the globe. With over 45,000 units sold since their first arrival on the market, Urban Arrow has grown not only to be known for their amazing cargo machines but also the Family lineup, which, mind you, has just received a massive upgrade from their drivetrain manufacturer, Bosch. Time to see what's in store for the new generation of e-bikes. Spoiler alert! These buggers can replace your car, no joke.
As its name would imply, the Family lineup of Urban arrow machines is destined just for that, the urban family. But what the heck does it mean for a bicycle to handle your dynasty? Well, it all depends on the size of your flock and what sort of activities you handle on a day-to-day basis.
For example, two e-bikes are available under the Family category, the Shorty and the Family. As you can imagine, the Shorty is an e-bike meant for smaller groups and is suitable for up to three passengers, rider included. How will you be carrying your child to school? In nothing more than that construction seen mounted at the front of the bike. But, it's the Family EV that's getting all the attention this time around.
replace your car. Because the front of the Family is equipped with a massive cargo bay, twice as large as the Shorty's, you can fit three children, and with the rider, that's four passengers. Yes, a four-passenger EV that doesn't pollute the streets, nor does it have four wheels, allowing you to bob and weave through urban streets as though cars don't exist. Don't worry; seatbelts are also in place to secure your two-legged cargo.
With countless accessories in place to deck out each Urban Arrow to your liking, you can transport children and other cargo through rain, on prolonged adventures, and even while shopping, made possible by rear cargo racks, additional battery pack connections, and a whole lot more. If you need to ride more than 50 kilometers (31 miles), the standard range for these machines, you should grab a second battery pack.
But what about the whole "E" aspect of an e-bike? Well, up until a few days ago, the Family EV was rocking some decent gear. However, Urban Arrow decided it was time for an upgrade and beefed up the Family e-bike with a new Kiox display, motor, and battery array, all supplied by none other than industry titan Bosch. With a fourth-generation Bosch Cargo Line motor with 250 watts of power and 85 Nm (63 lb-ft) of torque, you should have no issues carrying around all 250 kilograms (551 pounds) of total weight. Gates Carbon Drive also makes its appearance on these trinkets.
ABS system.
At the end of the day, Urban Arrow is asking you to dish out $8,000 (€7,650 at current exchange rates) for an updated Family e-bike.
Sure, it may seem like a lot for a bike, but so little for a car with two wheels. I think you're starting to understand the real purpose of e-bikes; replacing the timeless automobile.
