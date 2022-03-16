Watch Out, BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, the Mercedes-Benz B-Class Is Getting a Nose Job

Mercedes’ compact family is in for a refresh, and that includes the B-Class too. The premium minivan, MPV, or whatever you want to call it, has been spied undergoing testing in a premiere, and it is pretty much a game of spot the changes.
Nonetheless, this is a facelift, and not an entirely new generation, so we do know what to expect, don’t we? Updated front and rear ends, some tweaks inside, and perhaps a revised powertrain lineup, in theory at least.
In practice, it appears that the facelifted Mercedes-Benz B-Class will have a new grille that will retain the proportions of the one equipping the current people carrier, more or less. Flanking it are the similarly shaped LED headlights, with new graphics, and further down, it has a new bumper, with what appears to be a slightly smaller central air intake.
The profile hasn’t been changed at all, though the automaker might take care of this aspect by launching new wheel options. At the back, it seems that Mercedes has concentrated its efforts on giving it new taillights, and a different diffuser, considering that these were the parts that were under wraps on the scooped prototype. The tailgate soldiers on unchanged, still incorporating the license plate holder in the middle, and even the horizontal reflectors are identical.
We have yet to take a peek inside, but in all likelihood, the Stuttgart auto firm will give it new software for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Our spy photographers believe that a new steering wheel and redesigned center console will be part of the makeover, and they might round things off with new upholstery and trim.
It is still too early to tell whether the powertrain family will be upgraded in any way, though our buck would be on refined units that will be less polluting and more frugal. It’s unknown when the facelifted B-Class will premiere, yet it might happen before the end of the year or in early 2023.
