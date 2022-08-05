Watch Nico Roseberg Finally Pick His Close to 2,000-HP Rimac Nevera, Looks Phenomenal

There are a few things car enthusiasts with deep pockets can get excited about, and one of them is the Rimac Nevera. Unveiled four years ago, the debut model Rimac C-Two Concept transformed into the Nevera – the fastest accelerating production car globally churning out 1,914 PS (1,888 HP). Limited to only 150 units, this hypercar costs a staggering €2 million ($2.045 million). Former Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg recently took possession of his unit at the Rimac headquarters in Zagreb.
Driving a close-to-2,000 hp hypercar is a sensational experience. Mat Watson of Carwow recently put the Nevera on a drag race against a Ferrari SF90 (fastest Ferrari) and, as you’ve already guessed, got the engineers at Maranello back to the drawing board. It was a devastating obliteration.
Powered by four electric motors, this hypercar makes 1,888 hp (1,914 ps) and 1,740 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) of torque. It’ll bolt from 0 – 62 mph (0-100 kph) in an astonishing 1.97-seconds, with a top speed of 258 mph (412 kph).
Rosberg, one of two humans who’ve taken a Formula 1 title Championship title from Lewis Hamilton in the past eight years, ordered the gusty hypercar two years ago. In April, the former champion flaunted the incomplete version of the hypercar clad in a carbon-fiber chassis on the assembly line.
The 2016 F1 Championship title holder regrettably confessed to having missed the opportunity to invest in Rimac a couple of years ago.
“But I was still completely not stupid because I did order the car very early on, and I think that was a definitely very good choice. So still made the right choice there at least, and I’m very much excited,” he said.
Rimac has raised $500 million from three investors, including Goldman Sacs, Soft Bank, and Porsche, on a valuation of $2 billion.
After a lengthy discussion with Mate Rimac, Roseberg finally got to see his long-awaited, completed, and ready-to-drive Rimac Nevera. He also got a special package signed by Mate.
We recommend watching the video below for the entire walk-around session with the Bugatti Rimac CEO.
