Watch Ken Block Hoon a 1.8-Seconds 0-60 Electric Ford Fiesta with 600 HP

Is it just us, or does almost everything around Ken Block lately seems to be EV-related? And even when it's not, as was the case with the SVC F-150 Raptor stunt, electricity still played an important part by making those 300k lumens shine.
The famous drifter may not be ready to give up on gas just yet, but he's definitely warming up to the idea of electric powertrains. And how could he not, considering the kind of vehicles he's been driving. It may take a bit more to buy into the EV revolution when you have to deal with Chevrolet Bolts or even low-end Teslas, but when it's 1,400 hp Ford Mustang Mach-E you get to hoon around a huge stretch of asphalt, it sure won't take long until you're full of praise for everything electric.
This time, Block went through all the obstacles of long-distance traveling imposed by the pandemic and landed in Sweden. Don't feel sorry for the man for all the trouble he went through, because you too would have done it if you had the same thing waiting for you at the destination.
That would be STARD's wonderful Ford Fiesta ERX, the battery-powered racecar built for FIA's World Rallycross Projekt E. The once tiny urban runabout now has an aggressive body kit, a big wing, and specs to match the looks. Actually, scratch that: the Fiesta ERX may look bananas, but it's nothing compared to what it can actually do.
This thing produces 600 horsepower and a completely pointless 800 lb-ft (1,083 Nm) of maximum torque. Being electric, that means the entire available twist can be used from zero rpm, which in turn gives the ERX a claimed 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) time of just 1.8 seconds. Tesla Roadster who?
With figures like these, it's hard to imagine people not paying attention to the new Projekt E championship. The fact Ken Block is in charge of promotion can only help with making the racing series - as well as electric propulsion altogether - all the more popular.
