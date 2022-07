Watch How This 1966 El Camino With an LS/Hemi Hybrid Engine Rips a Fatty Burnout

Someone once said hard work pays. If you put a lot of sweat, blood, and tears into anything, it’ll pay off (with a lot of patience, of course). For Justin, the owner of a neatly restored El Camino, it took more than hard work to realize his dream.His 1966 Chevrolet El Camino is all about his grandfather and keeping his memory alive – and it shows. It’s the cleanest, most weird build you’ll ever see on a 60s El Camino Under the hood, it packs a 406 cubic-inch LS-based Hemi. It comes with huge custom cylinder heads manufactured by Arias Pistons in Gardena. According to Justin, the cylinder heads were initially built for a 6-liter iron truck. The setup makes 678 hp (687 ps) and 633 lb-ft (858 Nm) of torque.“If you look at it from the outside, it looks like a small block Chevy. The block is made by World Products, and it’s called the Motown II LS, built by a guy called Bill Mitchell, and it’s a hybrid between a small block and an LS,” Justin said.Underneath it’s a 400 small block (pan, timing cover, water pump, and bell housing), the deck height and head-bolt pattern are LS. Simply put, it has a small block Chevy core with the firing order of an LS (a hybrid LS/Hemi of sorts).“How the hell did you manage to make something so old look so new-old? I am so confused,” Gary asked.Due to the custom build setup, there are a lot of one-off parts, and for the first time in Hoonigan and Build Breakdown history, a featured car only gets to do one fatty burnout . Catch all that action in the video below.