3 What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV?

More on this:

Watch How the C8 Corvette Is Turned into an Epic Corvette SUV

The C8 Corvette hasn't even properly reached people yet, and although a mid-engined American sports car for about $60,000 sounds like an incredible deal, people still aren't happy. They keep asking for a Corvette SUV , and GM would be foolish not to listen. 3 photos



Following in the footsteps of the Cayenne Turbo and the X5 M, seemingly every European powerhouse now offers a monstrous SUV costing in the region of $150,000 and punching to 500-600 horsepower. The segment is so popular that it even has spin-offs, such as the SUV-coupe or the smaller performance crossover.



The Lamborghini Urus is undoubtedly one of the hottest 4x4s out there, and we're learning more and more about the potential



We've shown a fair chunk of Corvette SUV renderings, one more interesting than the other, but we have a unique opportunity to check out how such images come to life. Digital artist The Sketch Monkey took the time to develop such a vehicle, and unlike most of his peers, he didn't just graft Chevy's face onto an existing SUV body.



The rendering requires a new roof, adding an extra pair of doors and, most importantly, fix the proportions. SUVs traditionally have shorter overhangs, for example, especially compared to the C8 Corvette that also comes with a trunk behind the rear-mounted engine.



The downside to working from almost nothing is that the outcome looks less crisp and sporty. But it's fun to watch all the features of the 2020 'Vette migrating onto a high-riding, potentially Ferrari-rivaling, drag racing 4x4.



The Corvette has always been great at making fun of European supercars. What, your Ferrari just got adaptive dampers? We can do that for less than half the price. But the battle for sports car supremacy is increasingly being fought between SUVs, not conventional 2-seaters.Following in the footsteps of the Cayenne Turbo and the X5 M, seemingly every European powerhouse now offers a monstrouscosting in the region of $150,000 and punching to 500-600 horsepower. The segment is so popular that it even has spin-offs, such as the SUV-coupe or the smaller performance crossover.The Lamborghini Urus is undoubtedly one of the hottest 4x4s out there, and we're learning more and more about the potential Ferrari rival , such as the fact that it will look similar to the Roma . But in everything from looks to performance and pedigree, the Corvette can stand out.We've shown a fair chunk of Corvette SUV renderings, one more interesting than the other, but we have a unique opportunity to check out how such images come to life. Digital artist The Sketch Monkey took the time to develop such a vehicle, and unlike most of his peers, he didn't just graft Chevy's face onto an existing SUV body.The rendering requires a new roof, adding an extra pair of doors and, most importantly, fix the proportions. SUVs traditionally have shorter overhangs, for example, especially compared to the C8 Corvette that also comes with a trunk behind the rear-mounted engine.The downside to working from almost nothing is that the outcome looks less crisp and sporty. But it's fun to watch all the features of the 2020 'Vette migrating onto a high-riding, potentially Ferrari-rivaling, drag racing 4x4.