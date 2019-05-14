autoevolution

Watch How the 007 Gadgets on the Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Work

14 May 2019, 11:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
In August last year, British carmaker Aston Martin surprised the world by announcing a limited production run of a very special car: the Goldfinger DB5 used in the James Bond movies starting with 1964. Now, nine months later, Aston gives us an update on how things are progressing.
10 photos
Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5
The build process for the 25 units of the series is currently underway at the carmaker’s facilities, and in a short video released this week Aston shows how a team led by Chris Corbould, special effects supervisor for James Bond movies, is trying to integrate the many spy-gadgets into the car.

Each of the 25 customers that will buy a Goldfinger DB5 will get it complete with working gizmos like revolving number plates, bulletproof shields, smoke screen and more. How each of them works is detailed, in short, in the video below.

The DB5 is one of the most iconic Bond cars – Aston as a whole, in fact, the spy’s favorite – having appeared in a total of seven movies: Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

The 25 road-going versions of the DB5 will be an insanely expensive proposition. The carmaker will sell each for £2.75m plus taxes ($3.56 million). That’s a small price to pay by James Bond fans, according to the company’s CEO Andy Palmer.

“To own an Aston Martin has long been an aspiration for James Bond fans, but to own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars? Well, that is surely the ultimate collectors’ fantasy,” he said when the announcement was made last year.

An extra three cars will be made in addition to the ones to be sold: two will be kept in the possession of Aston Martin and its partner in this project, EON Productions, and the third will be auctioned.

aston martin Aston Martin GoldfingerDB5 continuation aston martin Aston Martin GoldfingerDB5 Aston Martin GoldfingerDB5 aston martin james bond
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 