Watch How the 007 Gadgets on the Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Work

The build process for the 25 units of the series is currently underway at the carmaker’s facilities, and in a short video released this week Aston shows how a team led by Chris Corbould, special effects supervisor for James Bond movies, is trying to integrate the many spy-gadgets into the car.Each of the 25 customers that will buy a Goldfinger DB5 will get it complete with working gizmos like revolving number plates, bulletproof shields, smoke screen and more. How each of them works is detailed, in short, in the video below.The DB5 is one of the most iconic Bond cars – Aston as a whole, in fact, the spy’s favorite – having appeared in a total of seven movies: Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).The 25 road-going versions of the DB5 will be an insanely expensive proposition. The carmaker will sell each for £2.75m plus taxes ($3.56 million). That’s a small price to pay by James Bond fans, according to the company’s CEO Andy Palmer.“To own an Aston Martin has long been an aspiration for James Bond fans, but to own a Silver Birch DB5 , complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars? Well, that is surely the ultimate collectors’ fantasy,” he said when the announcement was made last year.An extra three cars will be made in addition to the ones to be sold: two will be kept in the possession of Aston Martin and its partner in this project, EON Productions, and the third will be auctioned.