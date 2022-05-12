Watch Corolla Driver Rear-Ends Car Twice in Strange Accident Caught on Camera

A Toyota Corolla driver was involved in a strange accident a few days ago, her car slamming twice the same vehicle in a matter of seconds. The accident was captured by an onboard rear-facing camera and posted on Reddit for all of us to wonder about.
Rear-endings happen more often than one might think. Many of them happen on highways, the high speed explaining why they are so dangerous and causing so many injuries. Some of them also happen in city traffic, when drivers are distracted. Although these often end with nothing more than a fender bender, they’re a nuisance for insurance companies and can still cause a lot of damage. I guess that’s why carmakers invented automated emergency braking (AEB) systems.
AEB systems can prevent a rear-end accident or at least make it less dangerous by slowing down the car considerably, even without driver intervention. Although many new vehicles are equipped with an AEB system, not all are, as proved by the strange accident in the video below. And it’s a shame, as it can prevent many distracted-driver accidents.
The video was posted on Reddit by user u/lulujai who happened to have a rear-facing camera rolling at the time of the accident. From the video, it’s obvious that the Corolla driver does not pay attention to the traffic. She falls a little behind while the line of cars is moving, only to accelerate a while later to catch up with the vehicles in front. She’s still not paying attention and fails to break, slamming the car in front.
At this point, she probably got scared and confused, because she pushes hard on the accelerator instead of breaking. This explains why she hit the car in front the second time. According to the guy who posted the video and the information at the bottom of the image, this happened on May 8 as cars were slowing down at a red light, at a speed of around 8 mph (13 kph). Hopefully, no one was hurt in the double accident.
