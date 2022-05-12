Watch Corolla Driver Rear-Ends Car Twice in Strange Accident Caught on Camera

More on this:

1 Drivers Keep Crashing at This Particular Spot in Seattle, Prove Road Signs Are Important

2 The Working Man's Ferrari C8 Is Worth Less Than You Can Afford, Pal!

3 Karma Is a Bitch, an Impatient Volkswagen Golf GTI Driver Finds Out the Hard Way

4 Crashed in Six Seconds: Ford Mustang Hits Bus in True Face-Palm Accident

5 Strangest Crash Proves Women’s Parking Skills Kick In When They Matter the Least