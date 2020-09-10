Watch Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Go Slow Motion Airborne in Nardo Track Jump

Bugatti is going to actual extremes with every new iteration of the Chiron – for example, the Super Sport 300+ is all about the highest-achievable speed, while the Pur Sport in turn focused on the best-possible lateral dynamics performance. And the company has just announced it is remarkably close to finally kicking off series production of the latter, though not before indulging in some exotic antics alongside test driver Andy Wallace and the inviting tarmac of the Nardò Technical Center.

14 photos