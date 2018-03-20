Watch: British Police Crushes Ferrari 458 Spider Confiscated from Fraud Suspect

Whether you happen to be an aficionado or simply looking for financial common sense, it's difficult to understand why the British authorities would crush a Ferrari. And yet this is precisely what happened to a 458 Spider, which was brutally torn apart after being confiscated by the police.

The man, a landlord, was charged with having forced tenants out of the buildings they had rented, but managed to over-turn three charges.



Two weeks later, the West Midlands police seized the



After coming to the conclusion that the Fezza was not insured and labeled it as a Category B vehicle (this implies serious damage and the unroadworthy status), the police crushed the machine.



The 31-year-old replied, stating that, while the car had been repaired, all the parts used were genuine. And since the man has now obtained the footage of the vehicle being crushed, he plans to sue the authorities for impounding and destroying his car.



The man explained that the police crushed the vehicle before he could deliver the paper demonstrating the rightful ownership of the car.



Nevertheless, the West Midlands Police stated that Khan and two other people, including his brother Aamir, are charged with conspiracy to commit fraud. The trial, which is scheduled to start next month, talks about the group being involved in a vehicle registration scam including stolen vanity plates that were resold.



Now, if you have the stomach for it, the piece of footage below shows the



