autoevolution

Watch Blue Origin New Shepard Ace New Test Flight

2 May 2019, 15:32 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
On May 2nd, Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket took to the skies once again, for the 11th time, carrying with it to orbit the biggest cargo to date: 38 different experiments, designed by groups from all over the world.
5 photos
Blue Origin New Shepard 11th launchBlue Origin New Shepard 11th launchBlue Origin New Shepard 11th launchBlue Origin New Shepard 11th launch
The spacecraft took off as scheduled from Blue Origin’s complex in West Texas, delivered the capsule carrying the experiments to the projected altitude and then returned to the ground. The booster of the rocket came back down seven minutes after takeoff, while the capsule carrying the experiments made it back in one piece 10 minutes after launch.

According to Blue Origin, the maximum ascent velocity achieved by the spacecraft was 2,217 mph (3,567 kph) and the top altitude reached by the capsule was 66 miles, or 106 km.

"A beautiful, beautiful launch of the booster and capsule today. Incredible," said during the live feed Ariane Cornell, Blue Origin director of astronaut and orbital sales. "This has been quite the morning."

Thursday’s launch was the fifth carried out with the same New Shepard rocket, as the hardware is being prepared to support crewed flights.

In the coming years, Blue Origin’s plans are to use the rocket for commercial purposes and make money by carrying tourists to the edge of space and bringing them safely back down. The company also eyes more important missions to the International Space Station and later to the Moon and Mars.

The New Shepard, named so after the first American astronaut in space, Alan Shepard, is the company’s workhorse as it prepares for the maiden flight of the true star of the lineup, the New Glenn.

New Shepard is a vertical take-off vertical landing rocket powered by a BE-3 engine, the first new liquid hydrogen-fueled rocket engine to be developed for production in America in over a decade. The unit is capable of generating 110,000 lbf of thrust.

blue origin new shepard launch rocket new glenn
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
ASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactAll car models  
 
 