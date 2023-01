Watch Atlas, the Humanoid Robot, Repeatedly Fail While Filming Its Viral Video

If you take a good look at this video published by Boston Dynamics on their official social media channels, you will notice that the robot , which does not feel pain and cannot be injured like a human, has several layers of rubber as its landing spot. This was done to mitigate damage, but it looks like someone is looking after Atlas after all.Another interesting thing that we noticed is the way that the robot balances itself when it feels that things are not going as planned. Just look at it wobbling from side to side or back and forth, and you might think of toddlers who are learning how to walk, as well as of people who are inebriated with alcohol and cannot do the whole balance thing correctly.To be fair, many clips, if not all, that end up being published online, from stunts to tutorials, involve multiple "takes," as the movie industry describes them. While it was clear that several attempts were required to make this a reality, it is now evident that there is plenty of work required to make a robot like this work, and that it still cannot replace a human on a job site.Unlike some companies that stage videos to make their products appear more capable than they are, Boston Dynamics shows how its robot failed during filming, so we must tip our hats to them for being honest about it. It probably helps that they are not selling the robot to anyone, and it is a prototype, so it is normal for it to fail while learning how to do some things.It might be capable of throwing a bag of tools and then doing a backflip, but if it ever tries any of those stunts on a real construction site, the health and safety inspector would write it up for termination, as nobody wants to have a bag of tools flying anywhere.The risk of getting hit by a flying bag of tools, or a robot that is jumping from anywhere, is too great to consider the potential benefit of an employee that might operate around-the-clock, but could not do so if there is mud, dust, or debris of any kind in the way. For now, at least.