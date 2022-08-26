Watch an Extremely Rare 1955 Ferrari 410 S Get Cleaned and Detailed for Pebble Beach

Seeing old cars getting washed for the first time in decades is very satisfying, to say the least. But how often have you seen a classic (and very valuable) Ferrari getting cleaned up and detailed? If you haven't, you'll definitely enjoy this video.
Now bear in mind that this isn't your average "first wash" video. This car isn't getting the usual hosing and scrubbing applied to so many dusty barn finds. Because this Ferrari is not a classic that's been forgotten in storage for decades.
Nope, the 1955 410 S you're looking at is an extremely rare and expensive gem. It's one of only four made and the only one finished in yellow. And it recently won first place at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance 2022 in Class M-2.
Yup, that's why it was recently showcased by the folks over at "I AM Detailing." Because the owner sent it to their shop for professional cleaning and detailing, which included dry ice blasting and paint correction. And as you'll see in the video below, the Ferrari ended up looking perfect, just like a Concours winner should.
If you're not familiar with the 410 S, it was introduced in 1955 as a replacement for the 375 Plus. But unlike its predecessor, which was designed by Pininfarina, the 410 S was penned and built by Carrozzeria Scaglietti.
Fitted with an evolution of the iconic Lampredi V12 engine, the 410 S arrived with 335 horsepower on tap. However, a couple of cars had their engines upgraded and left the factory with 375 horsepower.
Although Ferrari intended to field a couple of works cars in the grueling Carrera Panamericana, the event was canceled and the 410 S made its debut at the 1956 100km of Buenos Aires, where it was driven by Juan Manuel Fangio.
In the U.S., the 410 S had a successful 1956 season thanks to Carroll Shelby, while 1957 saw the Ferrari tackle racing events with drivers like Phill Hill and Richie Ginther behind the steering wheel.
The Ferrari 410 S is a very valuable classic due to its extremely low production numbers and high performance. In 2014, one of the four existing cars was auctioned off for a whopping $23 million. In August 2022, the 410 S driven by Juan Manuel Fangio and Carroll Shelby went under the hammer for $22 million.
But that's enough history for today. Now hit the play button below to watch this stunning yellow beauty get cleaned and detailed.
