Watch a Transformer Car Shapeshifting with Humans Inside

27 Apr 2018, 8:13 UTC ·
by
Ever since the first Transformers movie hit the cinemas a decade ago, garages and companies all over the world have tried to recreate Michael Bay’s shapeshifters. Unfortunately, the physics of the real world makes such creations nearly impossible.
The limited success of real-life Transformers is most visible in circus shows across Europe or various amusement parks across the world. But this real-life Transformers can mostly just become bipedal-of-sorts and that’s about it. They can't move, they cant's drive.

Until this week, we failed to find a single real-life Transformer that can change its shape with humans on board. But the J-deite Ride, featured in the video below, can do exactly that.

The car is a Japanese creation, coming out of the laboratories of Brave Robotics, Asratec Corp, and Sansei Technologies. And it is only the beginning.

The car you see below is a proof of concept, one that would lead by the end of 2020 to “a huge transformation robot,” 5 meters in length (16 feet).

But the most interesting thing about the robot-car is that in can turn into a bipedal robot from a four-wheeled car while people are sitting inside it. And not only sitting, but also controlling it.

When using the road as a car, the vehicle can be driven just like any other, say the people behind the project. When in robot mode, the J-deite Ride can travel on its own two legs.

Unfortunately, the video below is lacking all degrees of excitement. Whereas we were expecting a dynamic, mind-blowing machine, just like the ones we are used to from the big screen, what we get is a lengthy, tormentingly slow transformation.

The real life J-deite will be shown at the IAAPA Attractions Expo 2018 in Florida this November. The machine will then follow into the footsteps of other similar creations to become transforming go-karts for amusement parks.

Michael Bay could not be reached for comment on a possible Transformers 6 use for the J-deite.

