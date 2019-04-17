autoevolution

Watch a Squad of Headless Robot Dogs Haul a Truck, Military-Style

17 Apr 2019, 11:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Sometimes we can’t help but wonder if Boston Dynamics is building robots with the sole purpose of creeping everybody out. We’ve seen by now strangely shaped robots getting beaten and recovering, stacking boxes, and even doing a bit of parkour.
4 photos
SpotMini hauling a truckSpotMini hauling a truckSpotMini hauling a truck
But until Tuesday, April 16, we’ve been spared the horror of watching robots marching in formation, heading toward an increasingly strange future.

That changed when on the company’s Youtube channel a new video was uploaded. It shows not one, not two, but a total of ten SpotMini robots do something we’ve never seen coming: haul a truck.

In one corner of the Boston Dynamics parking lot, on a one-degree uphill slope, the robots were attached to a delivery truck – branded Boston Dynamics – in pairs of two, like dogs on a sleigh, and made to march in front of a camera.

In the eerie silence of the tree-bordered parking lot, the sound of metal steps strangely similar to that of an army marching is heard even before the eye detects motion. Then the first pair appears from the left of the image, complete with proud, metal heads attached. The two appear to be the brains of the formation.

Behind them, four more pairs follow suit, acting as the muscle of the group and marching behind the Alpha robots. No heads were provide for the rest of the pack.

Boston Dynamics does not say how much the truck weighs, but does insist that the machine has been put in neutral before the stunt was filmed.

What you can see in the video below is just one of the many applications Boston Dynamics has in mind for the SpotMini. The robot, currently in production, is to be sold to interested parties, so don’t be surprised if sooner or later one pops up next door, doing God knows what.

boston dynamics spotmini boston dynamics spotmini robot robot dog
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Latest car models:
NISSAN GT-R NismoNISSAN GT-R Nismo CoupeTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVLINCOLN CorsairLINCOLN Corsair Medium SUVAUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAll car models  
 
 