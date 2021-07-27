WASP Ford Mustang Mach-E Honors Little-Known Pilot Group of WWII

The Second World War was so large in scale that it would probably take one a lifetime of research to completely understand and get a true sense of what happened back then. Sadly, that means there are people, organizations and other participants in those events that are generally not talked about as much as they would deserve.
Take the WASP, for instance, which is short for Women Airforce Service Pilots. Set up in 1943, the organization comprised over 1,000 civilian women who wanted to lend a hand to the war effort by getting airplanes to their place of combat, testing them, and even training others.
The organization was not around for long, being dissolved in late 1944, but in the time it was active it saw its pilots flying pretty much all types of aircraft in the U.S. Air Force’s portfolio, covering a total of around 60 million miles (97 million km).
As said, not many people know about this group, and America as a nation didn’t recognize WASP as active military personnel until 1977. That means that a tribute to them is long overdue, and Ford is more than happy to step in.
As it has 12 times before, the Blue Oval has a special vehicle prepared for this year’s Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture air show taking place later this week in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. We’re talking about a one-of-a-kind 2021 Mustang Mach-E dedicated to WASP, which will be sold during an auction there to benefit EAA’s programs.
The SUV is in no way mechanically modified from stock, but does come with a custom paint scheme and military badges “inspired by the war planes flown by volunteers.” They include the U.S. Army Airforce Star on the sides, and wings logos on hood and fender. The number No. 38 is inscribed on the front fascia, rear bumper, and on the seats, and it represents the number of WASP volunteers killed in action.
