Warm Temperatures Have Arrived, but You Can Escape Them With a Ride in This BMW M3 Cabrio

A beautiful BMW E46 M3 Cabriolet collector 4-seater with a beautifully colored interior (Cognac) is for sale on the online auction site The Collectables. This M3 was a 2002 BMW delivery in Carbon Black with Cognac leather upholstery and original wheels. The Carbonschwarz color takes on a bluish glow in the sun, fitting for a convertible.
We have to admit that of all more recent 3 Series models, the E46 has the best chance of becoming a classic. It's a model that's been designed from many simple lines, but from whichever side you look at the car you'll be convinced it's a BMW. One look at the small grilles at the front says it all. At the rear, the four exhaust pipes lead to the inline six-cylinder engine.
This M3 Cabriolet's three-liter engine is coupled to the rear wheels via a SMG-II gearbox. When the E46 M3 first appeared on the market, it was the fastest robotized gearbox.
Exceptional performance is provided by the BMW M series' signature 6-cylinder engine. The thrilling, motorsport-inspired combination helped the M3 reach a maximum output of 343 PS (338 HP) and 365 Nm (269 lb-ft) of torque - while being awarded the ”Engine of the Year” award eight times.
Top speed is 250 kph (155 mph), while the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 5.5 seconds. The car has a mileage of 139,800 km (around 86.867 miles).
It has a cloth convertible top, a choice that makes a convertible model stand out nowadays. Add to that the fact that it's an unmodified model, which is becoming increasingly rare with older M3s.
The car is in very good condition. There are signs of wear but not abnormal for a 20-year-old car. In 2012, the car was damaged but this damage was professionally repaired by the BMW Kalfsbeek dealer, repairs that can be proven with documentation. The chassis was not damaged and the airbags did not deploy.
There is currently a current bid of €21,075 (around $22,300) in the online auction.
