Warhammer 40,000 Headed to the Battlefields of World of Tanks in Season VIII

Wargaming has just announced the next Battle Pass for World of Tanks and judging by what’s on the menu, not everyone will be content. For Season VIII, Wargaming has once again partnered with Games Workshop to bring the Warhammer 40,000 universe to the battlefields of World of Tanks.
The main attraction of Battle Pass Season VIII are the new Warhammer-themed skins that World of Tanks players can unlock by simply playing the game. The Ultramarines, the Death Guard and the Evil Suns Orks are the three Warhammer factions represented in the upcoming Battle Pass Season VIII for World of Tanks.
Additionally, Wargaming announced that this season will feature three main chapters, each containing 50 stages that can be completed in any order. Completing each chapter will reward players with a commander who flies the flag of each faction (as well as 2D styles and a collection of customization elements for said faction).
From the trailer released by Wargaming it looks like the three tanks that will receive Warhammer 40,000 skins are the 430U (Death Guard), the E-100 (Ultramarines), and the STB-1 (Evil Suns Clan). The three iconic Warhammer 40K commanders that players will be able to unlock are Volusad Thassius (Lieutenant, Ultramarines Second Company), Volgoth Sepk (Champion, Death Guard), and Kroglin da Facegrinda (Mek, Evil Suns Clan).
But wait, there’s more! Wargaming announced that Season VIII will become the first during which World of Tanks players will be able to accumulate enough Battle Pass Tokens to purchase the Cobra, one of the powerful Tier IX British medium tanks.
It’s also worth mentioning that these rewards will not be available for players in Russia. The Battle Pass Season VIII will look very different for Russian players, who will have the opportunity to unlock three female tankers that can replace any member of the crew: Alla Sakovskaya (Red Army), Giselle Ardane (Staff Officer), and April O’Real (English Journalist).
