More on this:

War Wagon Runs 304-MPH Quarter-Mile for New Fuel Altered World Record

A couple of days ago, we saw Richard Hartman set a couple of world records for fuel altered racers. He ran the first sub-four-second quarter-mile and recorded the first 300-mph pass at 304.53 mph (490.09 kph). It turns out the latter record was broken later that day. 1 photo



Yes, that's only 0.06 mph (0.1 kph) faster than the previous record, but it's the figure that will remain in history until someone does better in the fuel altered category. And that might not happen very soon.



While he managed to set a new



As a brief reminder, the past weekend's



For the uninitiated, these fuel altered dragsters pack supercharged engines that generate well in excess of 10,000 horsepower.



Just for kicks and to get a better idea of how fast these monsters really are, the world's quickest quarter-mile run by a production car is at 9.4 seconds, to go with a trap speed of 150 mph (241 kph). It was set



While Hartman's Summit dragster was the quickest ever fuel altered with a quarter-mile run of only 4.92 seconds, its trap speed record was eventually surpassed by Kebin Kinsley at the wheel of Howard and Shane Farris' War Wagon. Kinsley broke the record during the event's final run, crossing the line at 304.59 mph (409.19 kph).Yes, that's only 0.06 mph (0.1 kph) faster than the previous record, but it's the figure that will remain in history until someone does better in the fuel altered category. And that might not happen very soon.While he managed to set a new trap speed record, Kinsley had to settle for a slower ET. War Wagon ran the quarter-mile in 5.06 seconds, 0.14 clicks slower than Hartman. Maybe next time.As a brief reminder, the past weekend's drag racing event at Texas Motorplex saw a couple of really old records fall. Hartman's 4.92-second pass broke a record that was set back in 2013 at 5.28 clicks. His initial trap speed record also surpassed a benchmark set all the way back in 2005 at 286.07 (460.38 kph). It was also the first run with a trap speed of more than 300 mph (482.8 kph) in this category.For the uninitiated, these fuel altered dragsters pack supercharged engines that generate well in excess of 10,000 horsepower.Just for kicks and to get a better idea of how fast these monsters really are, the world's quickest quarter-mile run by a production car is at 9.4 seconds, to go with a trap speed of 150 mph (241 kph). It was set back in January 2021 in a McLaren 765LT using regular gasoline and factory tires.