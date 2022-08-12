War Thunder Kicks Off Summer Quest Event in a New Format, Here Are All the Prizes

War Thunder players rejoice, as this year’s Summer Quest event will be more generous not just with the number of prizes, but also with the numbers of completed tasks needed to earn them. Gaijin announced a new format for this event, which will allow players to get prizes just by earning mission points.
And since any activity in battle will reward mission points, you’ll be earning those prizes much quicker than before. More importantly, the number of tasks players need to complete to get the top vehicles in the game to their accounts is now smaller.
Keep in mind though that if you want to trade coupons on the market, you’ll need an additional upgrade that requires a bit more effort to obtain, Gaijin revealed early this month.
Another important thing worth mentioning is that for each completed task, War Thunder players will get a specific prize, which includes a bundle with useful items, coupons for decals, camouflages for event vehicles, player icons or decorations. Additionally, low-ranked vehicles will be represented only by a tank for this Summer Quest, but future events will have different vehicle types for this prize.
Here is what’s inside the bundles:
- 50,000 - 100,000 Silver Lions
- Silver and EXP boosters
- Random wagers and orders
- Universal backups (1-3 pcs.)
- Random camouflage for a purchased vehicle of any type
- 1 day of Premium account
As far as the juicy prize go, War Thunder players will fight to get four new models of military vehicles: the Hungarian Zrinyi I self-propelled gun, the American F4D-1 Skyray carrier-based fighter jet, the German Leopard 2AV tank, and the Japanese battleship Haruna.
Also, event vehicles of rank IV-VII and decals will be granted in the form of coupons, while rank III premium vehicles, decorations and camouflages will be immediately activated on the account. Finally, Gaijin announced that all event rewards will be issues for a certain number of “Marks of distinction” earned on the specified vehicle type in the appropriate game mode.
The Summer Quest event has kicked off in War Thunder this week, but players can earn any of the prizes featured until August 29. For even more details about the prizes, check out the game’s official website.