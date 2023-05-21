War Thunder Fans Declare War on Gaijin Entertainment, Review Bomb Their Steam Page

So, you decided to make Gaijin Entertainment's War Thunder your go-to vehicle-based combat simulator, huh? You poor unfortunate soul, you. Not that we could blame you; it's a fantastic game on paper. One with more tanks and aircraft to grind through than most can manage in one lifetime without a premium account. But a prodound lack of insterst in calls to change the War Thunder in-game economy have one of the most prolific free-to-play game presences outside of League of Legends on the ropes by its own fanbase. This is the story of the people at large vs. Gaijin Entertainment. Safe to say, things just got ugly.

75 photos Photo: Gaijin Entertainment (Edited by autoevolution)