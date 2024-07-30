War Horse All Terrain Camper Van Is Designed To Offer a Luxury Travel Experience

Owning a camper van comes with many advantages. Besides being more affordable and easier to drive than motorhomes or caravans, camper vans are also far more subtle and low-key, allowing for stealth camping, and they offer unparalleled comfort and convenience. If you also count the cool factor, it's no wonder camper vans are becoming the ultimate choice for adventurers seeking to explore the world.
For many travel lovers, camper vans are more than just vehicles for transportation and sleeping accommodations on the move; they enable a lifestyle governed by spontaneity and freedom. Traveling in these miniature homes on wheels offers a sense of adventure and allows owners to explore new destinations at their own pace and in a personal way.
The camper van we're presenting in this piece is designed precisely for this - to travel the world in utmost comfort, discover new places without following a fixed itinerary, and stay away from civilization for as long as you want.
Meticulously designed and crafted by War Horse All Terrain, this build is based on a 2024 Mercedes Sprinter AWD 170 WB and aims to revolutionize the luxury camper van segment with a cutting-edge power system and high-end design.
War Horse All Terrain is a new professional camper van builder based in Sarasota, Florida. It was founded by Kyle Yoder, an esteemed furniture designer who has traveled the globe and accumulated vast experience working in diverse locations such as the Philippines, Los Angeles, and New York. The van outfitter specializes in custom luxury camper vans that stand out with their harmonious mix of rugged appearance and modern sophistication.
Each War Horse All Terrain van can be customized with specific features to meet the demands of the customer, but all of their builds come equipped with a host of luxurious amenities. Inside these vans, you will find unique features such as Italian stone kitchen countertops, teak flooring in the showers, porcelain toilets with digital flushes, and heated floors, all of which are meant to elevate the camping experience and make you feel like you're staying in a high-end hotel room.
This particular Sprinter-based van stands out with an intricate black and gray wrap along the sides, flare pods that extend the bedroom area inside, and a slew of additions that enhance its rugged look and off-road capability. For starters, the vehicle is equipped with a 2.5" Agile Off-Road lift kit that increases the ground clearance, and it rides on 20" Fuel wheels wrapped in robust 35-inch tires. These features, coupled with the vehicle's four-wheel drive capability, make it perfect for off-road adventures.
It also boasts a War Horse skid plate for protection on difficult terrain, War Horse running boards, and a light bar for better off-road visibility. A War Horse Safari roof rack is perfect for carrying extra luggage, and it also holds 2000 watts of Renogy Solar. At the back of the van, you will notice a War Horse Big Foot ladder for accessing the roof and a Gorilla tire carrier.
Another notable feature on the outside is a War Horse exterior Aero storage pod that folds down and reveals an outdoor kitchen with a small worktop and a double-burner Dometic cooktop. Strategically placed under the automatic awning that offers shelter and shade when needed, it offers campers the opportunity to cook outdoors and enjoy the views while doing so.
Stepping inside, you'll discover a modern interior crafted for two people, with a mostly white aesthetic and an incredibly open layout that offers comfort and versatility. It is crafted with the finest materials to provide durability and cleverly integrates all the basic areas you normally find in a home, including a kitchen, a bathroom, and a bedroom. It's hard to ignore that there isn't much seating space inside this van, but we can assume this was an intentional design choice in order to encourage campers to spend as much time outside as possible.
The kitchen is located just behind the driver's seat and impresses with its fine elegance. It boasts beautiful Italian stone countertops and ample storage in the form of under-bench and overhead cabinets. In terms of appliances, it is accoutered with a deep sink, a two-burner cooktop, and a 3.2-gallon fridge with freezer integrated into a large cabinet next to the sliding door.
The adjacent bathroom is both stylish and functional with Italian shower walls, a teak floor, and a Thetford Tecma Silence 2 porcelain toilet with digital flush.
The rear of the van is characterized by versatility. Thanks to a hydraulic bed section that floats into the ceiling, the space opens up during the day or during travel, allowing campers to haul bikes, camping equipment, paddle boards, or other larger items that would otherwise not fit into the garage space.
In sleeping mode, you get a comfortable double bed with a memory foam mattress that invites you to rest your bones after a day of exploration. This rear area is also fitted with upper cabinets for additional storage, a TV for entertainment, and multiple LED lights.
As always, it is the little things that make a huge difference, and the crew at War Horse All Terrain added a plethora of such "small details" that enhance comfort during camping trips. We're talking about heated floors, a 48v Nomadic AC, a GE instant hot water heater, Starlink WiFi connectivity, and more.
At the heart of this luxurious mobile habitat is a groundbreaking 48-volt Victron Energy Power System that produces a whopping 7,000 watts from a secondary alternator, fully charging the van's batteries in just one hour of driving. This ensures campers have a reliable energy source for all the appliances and amenities inside the van and allows them to go completely off-grid for as long as they want.
With its combination of top-of-the-line features, off-road capability, and off-grid ability, this War Horse All Terrain camper van conversion promises to take outdoor adventures anywhere their hearts desire in utmost comfort. Now, I'm sure you’re curious how much enjoying these luxuries in the wild will cost you. The camper van manufacturer offers this particular build at $249,000.