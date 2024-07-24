Want To Talk About This 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra That's for Sale?

Need a hot modern-classic pony car in your life? How about a Ford Mustang SVT Cobra? Chances are you said yes, as there is a lot to love about this model, and we just came across a copy that is looking for a new home.
This 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra has been with the same owner since 2015. Thus, it's been properly maintained, which is why it looks so good for a vehicle that rolled off the line two decades ago. It has a rare Mystichrome exterior paint finish, a few black touches, including the ragtop, and shiny five-spoke alloys.
As you can see in the images shared above, the cockpit matches the exterior, using a mix of Mystichrome and Black. The modern-classic dashboard panel remains untouched. This Mustang SVT Cobra has a four-spoke steering wheel that may be considered a bit too large for this era, especially for a sporty/muscular model, yet it provides sufficient grip that comes in handy during fast driving.
For the next part of this story, we'll have to virtually pop the hood open and remind you that the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra features a V8 motor. It is a 4.6-liter unit with supercharging that produces 320 horsepower (325 ps/239 kW) and 317 pound-foot (430 Nm) of torque. Its predecessor from the same generation had 15 fewer horses (15 ps/11 kW) and 17 lb-ft (23 Nm) less. A stick shift with six forward gears delivers the thrust to the rear axle for tail-happy moments.
The usual lecture and a certificate of authenticity accompany the car, confirming its pedigree and making it more appealing to collectors. This 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is listed on Garage Kept Motors here with an asking price of $49,900. That is quite more than the 1998 copy we wrote about roughly half a year ago, as that one was advertised for $31,900.
For what it's worth, it is a bit more than the 2025 Ford Mustang GT Fastback, which has an MSRP of $45,460. The Premium variant is almost $50k, and for the Mustang GT Premium Convertible, customers will have to pay at least $55,480. The Dark Horse and Dark Horse Premium are also more expensive for the 2025 model year, and they are listed from $63,280 and $68,275, respectively.
You may have missed it, but this muscle car rides a bit closer to the ground. That is due to the Eibach lowering springs, the ad reveals. This is not the only modification, as it also comes with a Magnaflow exhaust system for a deeper tone under throttle abuse. The car has quite low mileage for a 20-year-old vehicle, as the odometer reveals 40,825 miles, which comes out to 65,701 kilometers.
