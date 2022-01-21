Want to Feel Like You’re on a Yacht When Flying? Now You Can, With This Stunning Design

Yachts and private jets are the quintessence of luxury and richness, but they also differ quite a lot in design and amenities. So, if you miss sailing on a yacht during a long business trip, this design studio has you covered with a jet interior so bright and modern that it looks like it’s on a yacht.
Called “Sky Residence,” London-based design studio Winch Design is giving a new meaning to living lavishly. Their design offers a new way to live at an altitude of 45,000 feet in a modern, bright open plan.
The company designed the interior for a potential buyer who wanted a “calm, clean, modern” design fit for a wide-body aircraft like a Boeing or Dreamliner. Although the partnership failed to materialize, Winch Design liked the idea they started, so they continued working on it, and, eventually, added it to its menu of available concepts.
Boeing 787 Dreamliner has a length ranging from 186 ft (57 m) to 224 ft (68 m), with a width of 18 ft (5.5 m), and, when used as a commercial plane, can fit from 248 to 336 passengers.
Of course, when used privately, you have all the space to create the most opulent design. Here’s where Winch Design comes into play.
The color scheme includes a lot of warm tones, combining white with light beige and baby blue, giving you the feeling that you’re actually on a yacht, surrounded by waves, not clouds. Add to that some relaxing furniture and lots of pillows, and you can already feel on vacation even before reaching cruising altitude.
The main bedroom adds more texture and Earth-colored materials, combined with darker shades of blue and beige, to give a sense of calm, continuing the yacht theme.
Greig Jolly, an associate at Winch for the Sky Residence project told Robb Report: “Part of the aim was to get away from the feeling that you’re on a plane. It’s comfortable, the kind of place you’ll want to spend time in, but it’s not home-like.”
The company is offering a lot of space by eliminating bulkheads and dividers, sliding doors, and transparent screens.
The windows have also received unique treatment. The 787's cabin windows are generally bigger than other jets', with dimensions of 10.7 by 18.4 in (27 by 47 cm). The new concept offers rectangular panels over the wide windows, connected by silver mullions.
While it's a clear portrayal of richness, this stunning design manages to make that quite subtle.
