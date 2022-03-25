Want To Feel Like a Millionaire Influencer? Take a One-Week Trip on Trending for $210K

Folks, today we’ll be taking a journey through a vessel that has been designed specifically for the charter guest. This is the story of Trending and how this superyacht may be one of the most ideal charter possibilities on international waters.
First off, Trending results from Paul and Maureen Petracca’s love for yachting. According to Boat International, these lifestyle lovers had about 40 or more charter expeditions carried out throughout their lives. After a couple of unpleasurable experiences, they decided to “take control” of their future experiences. Thus, Trending was born.
As mentioned, this ship has been designed for the charter client. Everything, from the way Trending is built, what toys may be found, and even the crew’s ability to offer a flawless experience, are all part of the package. Best of all, unlike other charters you may have seen on our site, Trending is available through Camper & Nicholsons yacht brokerage for a base price of 210,000 USD (190,812 EUR at current exchange rates) during the winter season, and that’s for cruising through the Caribbean Sea.
Now, anytime you spend over 200 thousand USD on a one-week experience of just about anything, you expect it to be flawless. While Trending is a ship born in 2006, in 2016 the owners completed a 4 million USD refit that brought the vessel to the level it presents today. Time to see what it has to offer.
top of the ship. Aside from endless lounging opportunities circling the forward-facing jacuzzi, this deck features a bar for refreshments and more seating at the rear, which can be shaded at a moment’s notice.
As we descend the ship’s superstructure, the interior will be where guests will spend their time. Starting with the bridge at the bow, guests will have access to a VIP suite, a vista bar, and an interior lounge as you wander through the behemoth. Aft on this deck, the exterior deck space wraps around the lounge and is fitted with intimate terraces for exceptional views. Alfresco dining completed this deck.
On the main deck, Trending will be waiting for you with spaces like more lounges, dining rooms, an entertainment center, and a massive full-beam master bedroom that occupies nearly a third of this deck. Because this is the most extensive deck, it’s also the one where guests will experience Trending’s styling and character.
As you enjoy this vessel, “neutral-toned” fabrics are brought to life by a contrast between granites, marble, and lacquered woods. Even though large windows line the edge of these spaces, a balanced use of LED lighting doesn’t bother the eyes. Combing through the images in the gallery, I was able to even spot leathers and furs as a part of the textile palette; sorry PETA. If you’re curious who may have been the mind behind this inviting interior, it’s the work of Donald Starkey Designs, the exterior too.
launched with the use of a crane. Don’t forget the paddleboards and glass-bottom kayaks.
As big as this sucker may be (50 m or 164 ft), Trending can hit a top speed of 24 knots (27.6 mph) and cruises with a speed of around 20 knots (23 mph). Seems like the owners knew people like speed. This is made possible by the presence of two MTU engines with 3,650 HP each. Another reason this can be achieved is that Trending features a GRP hull, commonly known as fiberglass. Yes, similar to the ones seen on powerboats and other speedy vessels.
At the end of the day, if you and your friends each drop around 20 thousand USD, you’ll be able to enjoy an experience that very few people on this planet have, a superyacht charter. What are you doing this summer?
