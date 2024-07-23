Want a New 2025 Ford Mustang? You'll Have To Pay More for the V8-Powered GT and Dark Horse

Ford has quietly updated the S650 Mustang family, bringing it into the 2025 model year. Usually, these changes are accompanied by a press release, yet in this case, the Blue Oval chose to reveal the pricing on its local website.
You're probably curious what's new, and that would be the no-cost option for the 10-speed auto. The automaker has also given the GT Fastback leather/vinyl upholstery and dual-zone A/C. Interested parties will have to cough out more for the active exhaust system and the Brembo brakes, which have become $370 and $300 pricier, respectively, than before.
The 2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback, EcoBoost Premium Fastback, EcoBoost Convertible, and EcoBoost Premium Convertible have identical MSRPs to the 2024 models. These start at $31,920, $37,445, $40,020, and $42,945, respectively. However, the GT Fastback, GT Premium Fastback, GT Premium Convertible, Dark Horse, and Dark Horse Premium are now more expensive.
Ford is asking for a minimum of $45,460 for the 2025 Mustang GT Fastback. This represents a $2,600 increase over the previous year, as the most affordable V8-Powered Stang was available from $42,860. The 2024 GT Premium Fastback and GT Premium Convertible used to start at $47,380 and $52,880, respectively, and they're now available from $49,980 and $55,480, respectively.
For what it's worth, the current range-topping 2025 Ford Mustang, the Dark Horse Premium, is now almost as expensive as the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. The bowtie brand's mid-engined model carries an MSRP of $68,300, though realistically speaking, you will have to pay much more than that, as the chances of stumbling upon a base Stingray in dealer lots that comes close to the MSRP are almost zero.
The Mustang Dark Horse uses a 5.0L V8 motor rated at 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm) of torque. Chevy's Corvette Stingray comes with 470 pound-foot (637 Nm) of torque and up to 495 horsepower (502 ps/369 kW) when specified with the Z51 Performance Pack or the performance exhaust system, which are optional extras. So, if you had a budget of around $70,000 and wanted to spruce up your life with a new V8-powered American car, would you get the Mustang Dark Horse or the Corvette Stingray? It's the latter that sounds more appealing to this writer, so you know what I'd have.
The 2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback, EcoBoost Premium Fastback, EcoBoost Convertible, and EcoBoost Premium Convertible have identical MSRPs to the 2024 models. These start at $31,920, $37,445, $40,020, and $42,945, respectively. However, the GT Fastback, GT Premium Fastback, GT Premium Convertible, Dark Horse, and Dark Horse Premium are now more expensive.
Ford is asking for a minimum of $45,460 for the 2025 Mustang GT Fastback. This represents a $2,600 increase over the previous year, as the most affordable V8-Powered Stang was available from $42,860. The 2024 GT Premium Fastback and GT Premium Convertible used to start at $47,380 and $52,880, respectively, and they're now available from $49,980 and $55,480, respectively.
Are you interested in the Dark Horse or the Dark Horse Premium flavors of the 2025 Ford Mustang? Well, you will have to cough out $63,280 for the former and $68,275 for the latter. These models were available from $60,235 and $64,630, respectively. Keep in mind that these are all manufacturer's suggested retail prices, so interested parties will have to pay more after factoring in the dealer fees, destination charge, and options.
For what it's worth, the current range-topping 2025 Ford Mustang, the Dark Horse Premium, is now almost as expensive as the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. The bowtie brand's mid-engined model carries an MSRP of $68,300, though realistically speaking, you will have to pay much more than that, as the chances of stumbling upon a base Stingray in dealer lots that comes close to the MSRP are almost zero.
The Mustang Dark Horse uses a 5.0L V8 motor rated at 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm) of torque. Chevy's Corvette Stingray comes with 470 pound-foot (637 Nm) of torque and up to 495 horsepower (502 ps/369 kW) when specified with the Z51 Performance Pack or the performance exhaust system, which are optional extras. So, if you had a budget of around $70,000 and wanted to spruce up your life with a new V8-powered American car, would you get the Mustang Dark Horse or the Corvette Stingray? It's the latter that sounds more appealing to this writer, so you know what I'd have.