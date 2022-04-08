Walterrific Sells His Hellcat-Powered Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, What Would He Buy Instead?

A quick look at this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited reveals it’s not your average run-of-the-mill off-roader, but a trail monster with all the necessary modifications in place. Best of all, it makes use of the seemingly unlimited power of the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine.
Not content with the capabilities of a stock Jeep Wrangler, the owner of this mean-looking machine has turned it into a monster. It not only looks mean riding on the 40-inch tires, but it is genuinely mean, with everything underneath its metal body prepared for the toughest of adventures. The Wrangler has been purchased new by the seller in 2016 and was later modified to suit his needs.
Its off-roading capabilities have been greatly enhanced thanks to a Teraflex heavy-duty rear axle, Falcon adjustable shock absorbers, and a 6″ Teraflex Alpine RT6 long-arm suspension lift kit. The suspension has been upgraded too, with Falcon 3.3 shock absorbers as well as a Teraflex Falcon Nexus EF 2.1 steering stabilizer. Of course, this would be pointless without a winch, so a Smittybuilt XRC Gen2 was fitted to the front bumper.
The owner of the beast has installed the Hellcat V8 at Dakota Customs of Rapid City, South Dakota when the off-roader had about 77,000 miles. To cope with the mammoth engine and its massive power output, a replacement five-speed manual transmission was later installed at the same Dakota Customs. The front and rear differentials feature a 5.38:1 final drive ratio.
The cabin has also been upgraded with Braum Racing front seats and Braum six-point harnesses. This already sounds like a competition off-roader, and you wouldn’t be far from the truth, seeing the Poison Spyder Trail Cage protecting the passenger’s compartment. For communication purposes, the Wrangler features a Uniden CB radio, while an sPOD light control panel takes care of the various lighting arrays and lightbars.
If you’re ready to race in a Baja-style competition and you’re one off-roader short, this might be exactly what you’re looking for. It can be yours if you’re lucky enough to be the highest bidder, as long as your offer meets the seller’s reserve. At the time of writing, three bidders raised the bar to $24,000, but this monster gotta be worth a lot more than that. By the way, it currently belongs to the YouTuber that goes by the name of Walterrific, so it has a celebrity touch too, considering his 2.4M subscriber base.
