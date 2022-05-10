Walter Is a Four-Season, Off-Grid Dream House on Wheels, Disguised as a 40 Ft School Bus

Downsizing doesn’t always have to come with compromises and that’s what Paved to Pines is trying to prove with its awesome van and school bus conversions. Walter is one of its many stunning projects, a luxurious four-season, off-grid skoolie with a raised roof.
Paved to Pines is based in Canada and specializes in custom tiny houses on wheels. Its van conversions start at around USD 38,500, while its school bus conversions start at approximately USD 96,200. All its projects are made in Canada but can be delivered anywhere in North America.
Walter was commissioned by a young couple who bought a 40 ft (12 m) school bus to convert it into a tiny home but wanted some help to transpose their plans from paper into reality. The bus has a front-mounted engine, a Thomas body on a Freightliner chassis and its roof has been raised.
An insulated RV front door replaced the original bus doors, which were poorly sealed and unsafe while on the road. This new door gives you access inside the spacious, elegant tiny house and it comes with a separate screen to ensure good airflow.
A 16 ft (4.8 m) exterior LED strip serves as camp lighting and it runs half the length of the bus there’s also an external storage unit that’s 18” x 60” (45.7 cm x 152.4 cm) wide. You can also store items in the back where the bed platform is, which is also accessible from outside. There's also a ladder in the back that takes you up to the roof which has 1360W of solar installed.
Paved to Pines designed the Walter skoolie as a four-season house on wheels, focusing a lot on insulating the school bus using closed cell spray foam.
The interior design of Walter is a cozy, warm one with lots of wood accents and plenty of space to move around and headroom thanks to the roof raise. There’s a big L couch with built-in storage and it also turns into a 52” (132 cm) bed. The kitchen area is also spacious and comes with a beautiful bamboo butcher block, a 21” (53 cm) propane burner, and oven combo, an apron sink with a stainless-steel faucet, a convection microwave, and a Unique fridge.
Walter has no shortage of cabinetry and storage spaces spread throughout, from the front to the back.
The bathroom is big enough to even fit a washer/dryer, a composting toilet, a vanity, and a shower cabin with a beautiful vinyl wrap. You can see the bamboo accents here as well.
The luxury continues to the bedroom area, which comes with a spacious bed, plenty of storage space, reading lights with built-in USB ports, and a removable, insulated blackout blind to go over the rear windows.
You can take a virtual tour of the Walter skoolie in the video below.
