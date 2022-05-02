Walmart Heiress’ Yacht Is Outrageously Luxurious, Boasts a 36.7 Ft. Waterfall Chandelier

What would you be willing to do in order to afford spending some time on board one of the most spectacular superyachts in the U.S.? A single week on board Aquila costs more than an entire brand-new luxury superyacht. But you’ll feel like one the richest people on Earth.
The Walmart empire has several heirs, and most of them are no strangers to mind-blowing luxury toys. But while Nancy Walton Laurie put her 270.6-foot (82.5 meters) superyacht Secret on the market for $98 million, her sister Ann Walton Kroenke invested millions in the refit of a pleasure craft, turning it into an opulent floating mansion worth $150 million.
Boat International reports that Ann Walton (with an estimated net worth of over $9 billion) and her husband Stan Kroenke (owner of the Los Angeles Rams football team) purchased Aquila a few years ago. The 280.9-footer (85.6 meters) vessel is allegedly the largest yacht ever built in the U.S. since the 1930s, delivered more than two decades ago by the Derecktor shipyard.
Following the extensive refit completed at the Pendennis British shipyard, including a new interior created by RWD and Susan Young, Aquila emerged as a fresh beauty that won the 2017 World Superyacht Award. It’s now being compared to an “exclusive members’ club” that boasts a stunning bar called “the London Bar,” not just one but two massage rooms, a gym, and a generous jacuzzi.
One of Aquila’s deck is for parties only, including smoke machines, a light show, and a DJ booth. There’s also a new cinema room, with an 85-inch screen. According to Burgess, these are not Aquila’s most stunning features. What beats everything is a 36.7-foot (11.2 meters) waterfall chandelier illuminating the yacht across all the four decks. The owner also enjoys a dedicated deck, with access to a private massage room, hair salon, and office, in addition to the magnificent suite.
To be able to indulge in these unnecessary luxuries, you’d have to be willing to part with almost $1 million for a single week. According to the Burgess listing, this billionaire’s superyacht can be enjoyed by others too. But this is $945,000 worth of fun.
