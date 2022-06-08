Walmart Expands Green Energy Tie-Ups for Vehicle Pilots, Hydrogen, Natural Gas, and BEVs

As the pressure mounts to cut off greenhouse emissions, more and more companies are restructuring their fleets to be compliant. On Wednesday, global retail giant Walmart Inc announced that they would be magnifying their transportation pilots with manufacturers of electric, hydrogen, and natural gas-powered vehicles, Reuters, reported.
In 2020, the world's largest retailer, Walmart, announced an ambitious plan to reach zero emissions by 2040. The retailer's overall strategy involves powering its facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2035, completely cutting off emissions from its fleet by 2040, including some 10,000 tractors and 80,000 trailers.
Walmart isn't the only company pushing to cut off emissions by transitioning into the growing commercial EV space. Apple, Amazon, Target, and Google are also making strides.
Even though other players have made significant strides in the transition, Fernando Cortes, Walmart's U.S. senior vice president, warned that the retailer is still in the testing stage. "We know that for us to decarbonize our fleet, there's no one solution," he said.
Amazon signed deals with both Rivian and its rival Stellantis to buy electric delivery vehicles to transition its fleet into fully electric.
Cummins Inc and Daimler Truck's Freightliner are part of Walmart's expansion transportation pilots. The retailer disclosed that it would receive an unspecified number of new 15-liter natural gas-powered engines from Cummins' in 2023 that they plan to develop into trucks.
Walmart also said it has an agreement with Chevron Corp to supply compressed natural gas. Additionally, the global retailer plans to run a battery-powered pilot using Freightliner's eCascadia and Nikola Corps's Tre BEV trucks this summer at one of the distribution centers in California.
The commercial EV space is rapidly expanding. Swedish startup Volta Trucks recently confirmed its plans to start a pilot program in North America for evaluation by the region's customers. The automaker will introduce 100 fully electric trucks, equivalent to existing European 16-ton trucks, for the program.
In 2020, Walmart's Canadian division had made a reservation for 130 Tesla Semi-trucks that are yet to begin production by the EV leader.
