Wacky, Unofficial 2026 Kia Soul Refresh Flaunts Quirky Virtual Design and Ritzy Colors

An odd thing is happening with the South Korean brothers Hyundai and Kia across the US automotive market – one is slightly above the mark, and the other is slightly below.
While Toyota battled with General Motors over dominion of the car market during the first six months of the year, most other Asian carmakers thrived. Honda reached sales of 690k vehicles, Nissan crossed the 489k mark, and the Hyundai brand reached almost 400k units after a subtle surge of 1.2% during the first half of the year to 399,523 units.
Meanwhile, Kia didn't want to give us the percentage, but it dropped from 394,333 vehicles during H1 of last year to 386,460 examples during the first six months of 2024. Naturally, we are not surprised that it's currently very eager to highlight its stellar EV results (especially the fresh EV9 performance) or remind us that new models are coming fast – the refreshed Sorento family is already here along with the facelifted Carnival MPV, which recently gained a hybrid version. More are coming – including the all-new K4 sedan that will stand proudly beside the upgraded K5 as a futuristic Forte replacement.
But not everyone is satisfied with the calendar. More precisely, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI have their imaginative realm of digital car content creators convinced that Kia needs even more reinforcements. For example, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have unofficially imagined the CGI looks of the upcoming 2026 Kia Soul refresh – a second facelift instead of an all-new fourth generation after the current third iteration appeared in 2019 and got an official refresh in 2022.
Over in fantasy land, the host of the channel and the resident pixel master believe the little Soul – it's currently Kia's most affordable crossover SUV with a starting price of $20,290 that makes it even cheaper than the $25k Seltos – will keep the boxy styling of the profile but stand out in any crowd via a completely revamped front fascia that has a wacky lighting signature treatment and quirky design. It's also treated to a full-width, wraparound black decal that connects with the front visuals to make it even more distinctive.
Remember, take all these renderings with a pinch of salt, as nothing is official from Kia just yet. As far as the South Korean automaker is concerned, the company recently announced the pricing details of the 2025 model year Soul along with the Soulmate 'special edition' that acts more like an upgrade package than anything else. There's nothing about a second refresh, and certainly, there's no hint about the upcoming fourth generation.
Anyway, the host of the channel and the CGI expert didn't just redesign the exterior – complete with an entire array of fresh digital colors, they also worked out some upgrades for the interior. More precisely, the CGI aligned the cockpit of the Soul to the latest trend by merging the digital instrument cluster and central infotainment display into one massive screen that spreads across much of the dashboard. So, what do you think – is it a yay or a nay?
