W223 Mercedes S-Class Spy Video Shows Screen With Large Notch

The next-gen S-Class is probably one of the largest, most expensive undertakings in the history of Mercedes-Benz. With about a year to go before the reveal, we have fresh footage of the all-important interior.

4 photos



Rather than two screens joined to make a panoramic pixel view like you see on the current model, the W223 will have one tablet in front of the driver and another much larger one controlling all the major function perched on the tunnel.



This latest spy video from WalkoArt reveals that the digital gauge also features a notch at the top of what's probably a 12-inch HD display. Cynics will say Mercedes just wanted to copy the iPhone's notch, but that's not what's happening here.



When you make a partially autonomous car, which the 2020 S-Class is, you need some way to track the eyes of the driver, and that's done with cameras. In addition, special night-vision lights need to be installed so that everything still works when it's dark out. Hence the notch, something we've also seen on the latest BMW digital dashboards.



The flashy new flagship sedan should feature Level 3 autonomy, meaning it can steer and stop even at high speeds. However, the driver still needs to pay attention at all times. Being a test platform for all future Mercedes technologies, the S-Class should be a tech-laden model.



However, it should also drive a little better, thanks to a considerably increased wheelbase and wider tracks. And of course every engine should be a hybrid with EQ Boost wedged into the gearbox, so you won't even feel it shift... unless you want to.



