W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Virtually Goes Against the Humongous Grille Current

Whether it is because of the new ultra-luxury Mythos sub-brand, the CEO's quip about the board being “drunk” when they approved the Mercedes-AMG One project, or the sale of the most expensive car in the world to establish the company's fund, Mercedes-Benz has been a lot under the scrutiny spotlight recently.
And that is valid both across the real world and the virtual realm, it seems. Just think of the bagged Mercedes-Maybach S-Class that joined forces with an equally polished, lowered all-black and chrome Bentley Conti GT to enjoy a digital VIP (life) style as only those custom Japanese luxury rides know how to. Then, check out what more we have prepared for your inner Mercedes cravings and note that we were basically assaulted by three-pointed star projects as of late.
First, Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, is diving inside the W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class looks, and after his usual, lengthy discussion about what should or should not have happened during the OEM design processes, he proceeds to redesign the German land yacht with sense and sensibility.
The latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) is again a lot of talk and little CGI action. But (finally) from the 9:32 mark the digital brush starts working to subtly alter the current S-Class proportions, fit a larger set of spindle wheels, reimagine the front and rear lights (no split ideas, yay!), as well as go against the humongous grille current with a smaller unit.
Secondly, that’s not all the Mercedes bonanza we have prepared for you. Instead, embedded second and third below are a couple of vintage digital projects courtesy of Musa Rio Tjahjono (aka musartwork) and the spleen.vision/baselvisions ensemble. So, what is your virtual Mercedes poison: a refreshed S-Class, a Mercedes Hammer treated to a bit of JDM, or an awesome C123 executive Shooting Brake Coupe?
