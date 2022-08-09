W222 Mercedes-Benz S 560 Turns Properly Fresh and Monochrome on “Biaforca” 22s

Ever since Mercedes-Benz introduced the W223 seventh-generation of the S-Class flagship sedan, most people jumped with joy and never looked back at its ancestors. But across the aftermarket realm, things are a bit different.
Sure, the W223, with its sleeker looks that almost make it indistinguishable from its smaller E-Class and C-Class peers from a distance, has become the new king of the aftermarket Mercedes build projects. But some, while covered in enough cash to grab an S-Class off the market, still have a soft spot for the W222 iteration.
Such might be the case with Rico, a (very) little-known artist from California, who owns a dark blue W222 Mercedes-Benz S 560 limousine. Well, that is all in the past, as his sedan is now a monochromatic shade of white or ivory (these social media pictures are always tricky on the eye because of all those filters) after a full transformation by TMQ Motorsport.
The South California aftermarket outlet going by the full name of Trademarqq Motorsports much obliged the client’s woes for a fresh start with a full 3M vinyl wrap, followed by a color-matching procedure that touched all the little body details, a grille facelift, a painted rear diffuser installation, matching emblems, and “so much more.”
Speaking of the latter, we first noticed this ride courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts at Forgiato, who naturally jumped at the occasion of highlighting their work – a chrome set of 22-inch “Biaforca” shows clad in Michelin sport rubber. Now, say what you want about this chilling makeover. But even if that is not your frozen cup of tea, it is still going to last a while – mostly thanks to a ceramic tint for the windows and a full ceramic wrap coating protection package for added body longevity…
