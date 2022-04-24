W212 Mercedes E 63 AMG Thinks It's a Supercar, Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Unless it’s a Tesla Model S Plaid, BMW M5 CS, or perhaps a Dodge Charger in the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody or Jailbreak configurations, with a skilled driver at the helm, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante should fear no sedan (the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is technically a four-door coupe).
However, this particular example faced some tough competition from an older Mercedes E-Class, at the Petrolhead Spring Event hosted in Europe. Mind you, it’s not your run-of-the-mill W212 E-Class, but a full-blown AMG, in the 63 configuration, because back then, the company was not interested yet in giving lesser models the Affalterbach brand’s badging.
Packing a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 engine, making 518 hp (525 ps / 386 kW) in the normal E 63 AMG, 549 hp (557 ps / 410 kW) in the Performance Pack, and facelifted iteration, and 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) in the E 63 AMG S variant, it was a force to be reckoned with last decade. Depending on the configuration, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint was dealt with in 4.5 seconds in the normal E 63 AMG, and 3.6 seconds in the S model.
Having that much oomph on tap gave the owner of this silver example enough confidence to take on the said Lamborghini Huracan Performante. With 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) bouncing off the walls of the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, the Italian supercar is far from being a slouch. It can deal with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 2.9 seconds, and can hit over 201 mph (325 kph).
But which of the two was faster on that day? The answer lies one mouse-click away, with the action starting at the 2:13 mark. Still, if you don’t want to jump in the middle of it, we’d recommend watching the entire video, which is almost 4 minutes long and shows the Huracan take on other fast machines.
