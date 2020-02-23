W206 Mercedes C-Class Looks Expensive in Latest Spy Video

Mercedes is probably the most common type of car to be spotted undergoing testing in Germany. It's always nice to see what your next Benz is doing and today, we're going to check up on the W206 C-Class.
As an executive sedan, this model will continue to compete against the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4. However, models from non-premium brands like Skoda, VW or Peugeot will play an even bigger role going forward.
European legislation heavily favors the purchase of plug-in hybrid company cars. According to the latest rumors, Mercedes is developing an advanced yet sufficiently compact battery pack that could offer EV ranges of up to 100 km. That's as much as early electric cars in a luxurious sedan with zero range anxiety.
Right now, the C-Class plug-in hybrid is a strange little thing. the C 300 de is powered by a diesel engine and the battery takes up so much trunk space you'd think it was an aftermarket speaker. This particular prototype doesn't appear to have the plug, but every version will have mild-hybrid technology, which in Europe should mean a 22 horsepower electric motor integrated into the gearbox.
An even bigger difference compared to the old model will be seen in the interior and chassis departments, with the W206 making extensive use of aluminum construction and having a dashboard layout that's even more modern than that of the CLS III.
All signs point towards the 2021 C-Class using engines which are 2 liters or smaller. The current generation boasts the C 400 and C43 models, both of which use V6 engines which are bit older. They should have been replaced by the inline-6, but Mercedes doesn't see the need for this, despite BMW offering that configuration in the M3, 330d and the M340 twins.
Even the C63 is supposed to go with four cylinders, the ones in the A45, but helped by electricity. Frankly, this sounds interesting but very likely to fail as a performance car.
European legislation heavily favors the purchase of plug-in hybrid company cars. According to the latest rumors, Mercedes is developing an advanced yet sufficiently compact battery pack that could offer EV ranges of up to 100 km. That's as much as early electric cars in a luxurious sedan with zero range anxiety.
Right now, the C-Class plug-in hybrid is a strange little thing. the C 300 de is powered by a diesel engine and the battery takes up so much trunk space you'd think it was an aftermarket speaker. This particular prototype doesn't appear to have the plug, but every version will have mild-hybrid technology, which in Europe should mean a 22 horsepower electric motor integrated into the gearbox.
An even bigger difference compared to the old model will be seen in the interior and chassis departments, with the W206 making extensive use of aluminum construction and having a dashboard layout that's even more modern than that of the CLS III.
All signs point towards the 2021 C-Class using engines which are 2 liters or smaller. The current generation boasts the C 400 and C43 models, both of which use V6 engines which are bit older. They should have been replaced by the inline-6, but Mercedes doesn't see the need for this, despite BMW offering that configuration in the M3, 330d and the M340 twins.
Even the C63 is supposed to go with four cylinders, the ones in the A45, but helped by electricity. Frankly, this sounds interesting but very likely to fail as a performance car.