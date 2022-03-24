W Motors Ghiath Smart Patrol Is Dubai Police's Latest Brute

From AMGs to Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Bugattis, the Dubai Police Force has some of the world's most dramatic vehicles in its fleet. Most of them are for show-and-tell purposes, being used to patrol the areas popular with tourists, but the latest addition is a true crime-fighting machine.
Named the Ghiath Smart Patrol, it is the work of W Motors, the company behind the Lykan HyperSport and Fenyr SuperSport. The model is not exactly new, as it was first presented at last year’s Dubai Expo, yet since they have recently delivered the first 10 of 400 cars, they have also put the spotlight on it in an official video shared on YouTube, accompanied by a social media post.
“The Ghiath Smart Patrol is one of the most advanced security vehicles in the world, and the first W Motors car to be fully produced in the UAE, at the company’s Dubai Silicon Oasis facility,” the automaker says. “[It] is part of a wider security and mobility program currently being developed by W Motors and Dubai Police, and the fleet will soon be expanded with further vehicles to be added.”
Even if they didn’t say anything about the donor car, it is likely the sixth-gen Nissan Patrol. The police cruiser has an identical greenhouse, and new front and rear ends, modified by W Motors. The taillights appear to have been sourced from the Dodge Durango, and elsewhere, it features the typical livery, emergency lights, special wheels wrapped in Michelin tires, all sorts of cameras, and a periscope-like 360-degree unit coming out of the roof.
Inside, it has received a massive infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard, custom steering wheel and seating upholstery, revised graphics for the digital instrument cluster, and a third screen displaying the camera feeds in front of the passenger. Separated by a transparent wall, the rear passenger compartment was redesigned to accommodate bad guys on the way to jail. A radio system, onboard drone, and other goodies are present as well.
