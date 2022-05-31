VW Type 2 Becomes a Stanced “Volkswide” Transporter Enjoying a JDM Surfer's Life

The ubiquitous Volkswagen Transporter – aka Type 2 during its original trilogy run – has already reached its seventh generation. But the love for T1s has never subsided, just embraced new forms.
For example, some people – commonly known as automotive virtual artists – have reached borderline obsessions for all things Volkswagen. Such is the case with Robert, the pixel master better known as rob3rtdesign on social media, who is passionate about all sorts of stuff – though only if they revolve around a VW project, even if only remotely.
As such, we have seen ultra-widebody VW Beetles sporting not only a Porsche-inspired RWD kit and adopting the latter’s Targa top credo, but also a digitally-vintage Shelby Cobra packing the cool semi-drop-top attire, 911 Turbo S coupes battling classic frogs, and even some peculiar VW transformations just in time for a merry Coca Cola Christmas, among many others. See, the recurring theme, even if only subliminally, always has to do with a Volkswagen influence of some sort.
Now, the CGI expert has turned our expectations upside down a little bit. This is because the latest interpretation of his recurring Type 2 (T1) Transporter series, looking menacingly crimson, has the main Volkswagen genes spliced and then recombined with some cool JDM influences. The stanced atmosphere is pretty obvious, to begin with, but so are the rest of the Japan-style traits.
For example, the widebody kit is potentially inspired by the Pandem craziness, while the contrasting black deep-dish aftermarket wheels further thicken the sporty plot. Alas, the Euro T1 allure and JDM influences are not enough, as this VW hero also has a bit of Americana flair – note the Cali-style surfing board, as well as the general restomod atmosphere. Sure, the buried headlight idea might not be everyone’s cup of tea but – at least to me – the rear LED lights look spot on for a bit of contemporary flair to go with the vintage credo…
