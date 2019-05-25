VW Tiguan Turbo S Trolls Porsche, Has a Wing

SUV

This one was put together by the Swiss youngsters at Low Society and is a Tiguan that wants to be a Porsche of some kind. Theconnection makes you think of the Cayenne, but the strip of red across the back screams "classic air-cooled Porsche 911."We hope that VW can forgive us for saying this, but the R-Line body kit for the Tiguan is their best. Most of the others are crap, especially the one for the little T-Roc crossover. Thanks to those wide, black air intakes at the front, you don't need to do a lot.In this case, we've got a custom wrap, since the Tiguan never came in bright yellow, together with air suspension as some custom wheels with 255/30R20 tires. I think those are Rotiform wheels, right? Maybe there's a better custom wheel specialist among our readers.We've also got some engine mods here. The SUV started out with a 2.0 TSI making 220but got boosted to 270 HP, about the same as your average hot hatch.With its existingand DSG gearbox, getting to 100 km/h in about 6 seconds should be possible. But the wing should be the real talking point here. The struts have been custom-made to fit onto the license plate and trunk spoiler. They don't look like they could support any downforce, but this is not a VW that's made to go fast.The crazy makeover was finished late last year and should be somewhere around the shores of Lake Worthersee for the 2019 GTI Meet.